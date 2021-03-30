Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 6.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €40.16 ($47.25) and last traded at €40.00 ($47.06). 102,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.62 ($44.26).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

