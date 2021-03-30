JUST (JST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $258.48 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $227.12 million and approximately $258.48 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

