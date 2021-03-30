JustBet Trading Up 292% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 292% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00212722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.27 or 0.00901428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029934 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,478,004 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

