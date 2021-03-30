JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Capitalization Hits $69.93 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $69.93 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $160.08 or 0.00270645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00058786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00266586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.85 or 0.00941484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00077785 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

