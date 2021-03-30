K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KNT. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.