K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE KNT traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.11. 752,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,398. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.69. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

