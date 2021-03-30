Kai-Xian Chen Sells 4,302 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 258,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,470. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

