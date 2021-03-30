Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) rose 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 4,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,365% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Kainos Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

