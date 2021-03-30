Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR) Shares Up 0.6%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 103,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 136,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

