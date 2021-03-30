Karen Blasing Sells 1,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

