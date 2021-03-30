KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 942.3% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 645.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. KARMA has a total market cap of $157.02 million and approximately $489.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 942.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00101804 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

