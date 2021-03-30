Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Now Covered by Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.45% from the company’s current price.

KSPN stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien comprises about 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 39.85% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

