Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $210,511.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

