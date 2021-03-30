Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Kearny Financial worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

