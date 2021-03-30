Keep Network Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $378.83 million and $6.51 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,934.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00631842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,049,284 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.