Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $269.19 on Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $53.84 million and $6.91 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $269.19 or 0.00457146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00057976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00257847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00907997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

