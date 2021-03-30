KeeperDAO Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $3.34 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $325.92 or 0.00552964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00057680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00253897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.29 or 0.00923456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.