Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,609 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $20.18.

The company has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

