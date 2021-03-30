Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,609 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $20.18.
The company has a market cap of $864.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
