Kenneth Moelis Sells 5,728 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

