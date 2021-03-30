Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KTYB traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Kentucky Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile
