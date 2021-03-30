Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTYB traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Kentucky Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

