Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.64 ($32.52).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €31.90 ($37.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. Uniper has a one year low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a one year high of €31.94 ($37.58).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

