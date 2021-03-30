Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in March

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,624,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 3,039,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28,122.0 days.

KPDCF stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keppel DC REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

