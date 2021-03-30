Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,500 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 25,492,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 296.6 days.

OTCMKTS KREVF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,776. Keppel REIT has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keppel REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

