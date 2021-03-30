Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €630.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €630.00 ($741.18) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

EPA KER opened at €574.10 ($675.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €557.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €569.28. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

