Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €640.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

KER stock opened at €574.10 ($675.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €557.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €569.28. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

