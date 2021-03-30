Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,401 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after acquiring an additional 585,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,970,000 after acquiring an additional 379,174 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

