Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 1,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

