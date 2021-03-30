KeyCorp Comments on Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

