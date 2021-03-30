Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.