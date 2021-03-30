Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,294.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.
Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
