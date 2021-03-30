Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.