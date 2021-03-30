Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $364.05 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $364.05 million and $2.47 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00249955 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00032035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.60 or 0.00918291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007821 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.