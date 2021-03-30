Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

KXSCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.70. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.