King DAG Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $274,111.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

