Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 41,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,469. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

