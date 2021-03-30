Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of KGSPF stock remained flat at $$81.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

