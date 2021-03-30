Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

