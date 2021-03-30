Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 59,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,004,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

KL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

