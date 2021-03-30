Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,122 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

SLB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

