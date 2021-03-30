Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.30. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $170.63 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.