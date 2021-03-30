Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.23 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 113.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $187.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

