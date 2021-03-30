Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $1.31 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $579.18 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $260.00 and a one year high of $626.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.96 and a 200-day moving average of $562.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

