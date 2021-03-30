Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

