Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 18,804 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 500,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.