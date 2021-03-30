Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 8,519 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

