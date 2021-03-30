KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $119,325,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,504. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

