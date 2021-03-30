KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Trimmed by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

