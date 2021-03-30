KLAYswap Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.02 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 106.9% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $273.21 million and approximately $74.02 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.82 or 0.00079541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

