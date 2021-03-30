Klaytn Price Tops $4.16 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $10.18 billion and $271.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.07 or 0.00889867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010547 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.