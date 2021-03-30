Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 146,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,344. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,036,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

