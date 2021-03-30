Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

KNX stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

